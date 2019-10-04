Gisborne Police seeking suspicious white van
Friday, 4 October 2019, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Gisborne Police seeking suspicious white van"
Gisborne
Police are looking for help from the public to identify the
owners of a white van which has been seen in the suburb of
Kaiti in recent weeks and may be linked to suspicious
activity.
The vehicle is described as a white van with a
sliding door on one side and dark tinted windows.
The
vehicle has been seen in the areas of Belfast Crescent and
Huxley Road.
If you recognise the description or are aware
of any suspicious activity please contact Gisborne Police on
105.
Information can also be shared anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
