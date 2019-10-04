Gisborne Police seeking suspicious white van

"Gisborne Police seeking suspicious white van"

Gisborne Police are looking for help from the public to identify the owners of a white van which has been seen in the suburb of Kaiti in recent weeks and may be linked to suspicious activity.

The vehicle is described as a white van with a sliding door on one side and dark tinted windows.

The vehicle has been seen in the areas of Belfast Crescent and Huxley Road.

If you recognise the description or are aware of any suspicious activity please contact Gisborne Police on 105.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

