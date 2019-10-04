Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Omoto slip/ landslide near Greymouth, SH7

Friday, 4 October 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: NZTA

strong>Omoto slip/ landslide near Greymouth, SH7 - what we know and the way forward

A landslide at Omoto, between Greymouth and Stillwater, on State Highway 7 is showing no signs of slowing down.

Accelerated movement at the historic slip site closed the highway on Wednesday night and with more rain forecast it will remain closed through the weekend and be reassessed Monday afternoon, says NZ Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham.

The detour is on the north side of the Grey River via Taylorville. Traffic is being diverted at each end at the Stillwater and Cobden bridges. The detour adds a few minutes to the overall journey, Greymouth to Reefton.

Meanwhile the rail line at Omoto is also closed. The TranzAlpine is still running to Arthur’s Pass. Freight services are also affected, says KiwiRail South Island General Manager Operations Jeanine Benson.

Background
Wet weather and subsequent land saturation at the slip site in recent weeks has contributed to the landslide’s movement from mid-August. At that stage and until this week, Transport Agency crews were able to maintain a single lane of traffic between Greymouth and Kaiata and keep SH7 open.

“Ground investigations have now been completed,” says Ms Whinham. “We are considering a number of medium and long-term remedial options, working closely with KiwiRail and our geotechnical advisors on a solution for both the rail and the road. But, we need the ground to stop moving before these can be put in place.

“At this stage the best thing we can do is to continue to monitor the rate of slip movement, keep the highway closed and the detour in place, for everyone’s safety,” says Ms Whinham.

“We thank local people who are inconvenienced by this closure for their patience and we will be doing whatever short-term measures we can to manage ground movements and saturation at the site.”

These include reinstating the swale/ depression at the road to prevent additional stormwater entering the slip and the head of the slope. The Transport Agency will also investigate whether any changes can be made to the culvert east of the slip site to better cut off stormwater at this point.

Web link for Omoto landslide ie open/ closed SH7 east of Greymouth: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/270371

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 