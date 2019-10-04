Come along and meet our Everyday Heroes

"Come along and meet our Everyday Heroes "



Ever wanted to get up close to the Police Armed Offenders Squad, Surf Lifesaving, Search and Rescue and other “Everyday Heroes”?

The Waikato public have that chance with the Everyday Heroes event this coming Thursday at The Base in Hamilton – and best of all, it’s totally free.

The Police Eagle helicopter will land on-site, and there’ll be demonstrations from the Armed Offenders Squad, Police dog teams, Road Policing, Raglan Surf Lifesaving, Waikato Regional Council maritime services, and LandSAR Hamilton.

Our emergency services partners Fire and Emergency NZ and St John will also be in attendance.

Also joining for the first time this year is the NZ Defence Force, and Corrections.

Constable Peter Van’t Wout says the aim of the day is to show the public first-hand what we do, and how Police and other agencies work and work together to help keep people safe.

“The idea is to help build trust and confidence in both the Police and our partner agencies, and for the public to get a little bit more of an insight into what we do,” he says.

“We’d encourage as many people as possible to come along to see what we’re all about."

There will be more than 800 special goodie bags, and 100 for those who dress up as their favourite “Everyday Hero”.

And for a bit of fun there’s a "Dunk Tank" raising money for CureKids.

The event will be in the northern carpark of The Base on Te Rapa Road, Hamilton, from 9.30am to 2pm on Thursday 10 October, rain or shine.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

