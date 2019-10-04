Police investigate Birkdale incident

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata CIB

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a man was located with serious head injuries at an address in Birkdale earlier this week.

The man had been found with the injuries in a garage at the property at about 4pm on Wednesday October 2 and was taken to hospital.

Police were then notified by Auckland Hospital staff that evening.

Initial enquiries by Police appeared to indicate that the injuries were accidental.

However as a result of further information received from medical staff this week, Police are now treating the injuries as unexplained.

The man remains in Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are currently working to establish the exact circumstances around how the man received his injuries and a team of officers will be carrying out a number of enquiries in the Birkdale area over the coming days.

Officers will be doing area enquiries and speaking to nearby residents in the hope they can assist us with our enquiries.

A scene examination is also underway.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area surrounding Verrans Road on Wednesday afternoon, or anyone with any information that can assist Police with our enquiries is asked to call Waitematā Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

