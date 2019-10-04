Reminder – secure your fuel tanks and vehicles

Western Southland Police are reminding people to secure fuel tanks and vehicles, after recent reports of diesel thefts in the area.

Vehicles targeted include commercial vehicles on worksites, as well as those left in isolated areas such as paddocks.

This week, there have been fuel thefts reported from two roadworks sites in Waimatuku and Winton, and one from a rural property in Hokonui.

It’s an important reminder to ensure tanks are secure and locked to restrict theft and tampering.

Additionally, if possible, don’t leave machinery in remote areas where it can be a target for opportunistic thieves.

Anyone with information in relation to these type of offences, as well as anyone who has been offered cheap fuel that seems too good to be true, is urged to contact Southland Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

