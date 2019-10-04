Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival to return in January 2020

The story of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and the waka that sailed here will take centre stage next January when the region celebrates its Māori heritage through the Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival.

For the first time since its inaugural year in 2016, the Festival will feature both land and water performances that will go on into the night, as well as storytelling that captures the region’s rich waka history which shaped the Tāmaki Makaurau we know and love today.

The new, revised festival will take place on Friday, 31 January 2020 from 6pm – 11pm on Captain Cook Wharf along Auckland’s waterfront.

Hosted by the 19 iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau, in partnership with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), the Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival will be a display of waka, music, dance, kapa haka performances and a marketplace for kai (food) and toi (art).

ATEED General Manager– Destination, Steve Armitage, encourages Aucklanders to come along and experience what promises to be a very special occasion for the whole whānau.

“We’re thrilled to announce the next Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival. Our Māori identity and culture sets New Zealand apart from other destinations, and is something we are proud to celebrate.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals to Auckland’s waterfront to enjoy this showcase of our Māori identity and talent.”

More details about the Festival will be announced in the coming months.

