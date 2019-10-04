Wairoa man arrested on methamphetamine charges

A Wairoa Mongrel Mob Barbarians member was arrested yesterday and is facing 58 charges of dealing and supplying methamphetamine and cannabis.

When making the arrest Police also located $8000 cash.

Another male, who is a member of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa, was also arrested at the address for breaching bail.

Head of the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit Detective Sergeant John McCarthy says police will continue to target gangs in Wairoa and particularly their illegal drug activities.

“Methamphetamine is a scourge on our communities, particularly small towns like Wairoa. We are focussing heavily on gangs and their involvement in the meth scene. The amount of social harm this drug does to the community is horrendous,” Mr McCarthy said.

The two men are due to appear in the Wairoa District Court today. No further information is available as the case is now before the courts.

Police are urging anyone who is concerned about drug activity in their neighbourhood to either contact their local police station or ring anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

