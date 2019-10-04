Update: Rakaia homicide

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested.

A 26-year-old Christchurch man will appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with the murder of Tony Waldron.

Mr Waldron, a dairy farm worker, was found dead in his Rakaia home on 18 September 2019.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested has praised the investigation team for their hard work but says inquiries are still ongoing.

“The investigation into Tony’s death is far from over and there is still a lot of work for us to do.

Our thoughts are very much with the Waldron family at this time and we are committed to providing them with the answers to Tony’s death.”

