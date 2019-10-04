Update: Rakaia homicide
Friday, 4 October 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant
Richard Quested.
A 26-year-old Christchurch man will
appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with
the murder of Tony Waldron.
Mr Waldron, a dairy farm
worker, was found dead in his Rakaia home on 18 September
2019.
Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested has
praised the investigation team for their hard work but says
inquiries are still ongoing.
“The investigation into
Tony’s death is far from over and there is still a lot of
work for us to do.
Our thoughts are very much with the
Waldron family at this time and we are committed to
providing them with the answers to Tony’s
death.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
