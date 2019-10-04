Urban Camouflage Makeover for Andrews Ave Lower Hutt

Next week council will meet to consider supporting a new project called “Urban Camouflage” which aims to transform the relatively quiet Andrews Avenue in Lower Hutt into a creative and vibrant space

Hutt City Council’s CBD Development Manager Cyndi Christensen says the opportunity to work with students at Massey’s Wellington School of Design is exciting and one that is supported by the Southend Business Group (SEBG) – a group of businesses located at the south-end of High Street in Lower Hutt.

“We received a proposal from Euan Robertson, senior lecturer at Massey University about the opportunity to reconfigure and reuse an overlooked space in the city,” says Cyndi. “The idea of students working alongside businesses to enhance Andrews Ave for the people who work and visit there fits in well with a revitalisation plan presented to council by the SEBG earlier in the year which looked at ways of improving the environment around the south-end.”

If the proposal is supported by council, students will spend the summer making the space at Andrews Avenue more functional and fun for people to use. A living lab classroom will be set in the area in empty shop fronts to house the students during the three week course allowing them to engage with people who work in the CBD, business owners and the community.

From 9 January to 31 March a short straight section of Andrews Avenue will close to moving vehicles. The space will be kitted out with things like concrete planters and comfortable places for people to sit. Activities like lunchtime music will be scheduled to enhance the area for people.

“The project has business support from the Southend Business Group and the wider business community, and we’re working to check in with business owners to explain the project. So far everyone has been incredibly supportive. As the project rolls out we’ll continue to involve businesses.

“The success of the project will be in raising the profile of this area of the Southend of High Street, its connection to the community and the city,” says Cyndi.





