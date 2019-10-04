Aggravated robbery appeal for information

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery of a liquor store at Moorhouse Avenue, Christchurch, on Wednesday 3 October.

Around 8.45pm a man entered Henry’s Beer, Wine & Spirits and presented a knife.

The man, who is around 172cm tall and of a medium build, was wearing a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans and tan coloured shoes.

He left on foot towards Colombo Street.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is urged to contact Christchurch Police on 105 quoting file number 191004/9551.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

