Aggravated robbery appeal for information
Friday, 4 October 2019, 3:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information following an aggravated
robbery of a liquor store at Moorhouse Avenue, Christchurch,
on Wednesday 3 October.
Around 8.45pm a man entered
Henry’s Beer, Wine & Spirits and presented a knife.
The
man, who is around 172cm tall and of a medium build, was
wearing a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans and tan coloured
shoes.
He left on foot towards Colombo Street.
Anyone
with information that may assist in this investigation is
urged to contact Christchurch Police on 105 quoting file
number 191004/9551.
You can also call Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555 111.
