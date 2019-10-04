Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New-look Claudelands Bridge nearing completion

Friday, 4 October 2019, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Work to change Claudelands Bridge’s road layout and further connect the central business district with suburbs concludes once final road making is finished.

The project, which is identified as a key route in Hamilton’s Biking Plan and delivered as part of the Council’s Access Hamilton Strategy, signals the beginning of a new era for transport in Hamilton, with new types of cycling infrastructure introduced. These include cycle lanes protected by concrete separators and green road markings called sharrows (sharing arrows), encouraging people on bikes to claim the lane and ride in the flow of traffic.

There will also be teal, textured bands of coloured paint applied to the road creating a distinctive street environment to keep traffic speeds low and heighten motorists’ awareness of other road users, particularly people on bikes.

These are all tools aiding the design of cycling infrastructure, meeting best practice standards and used in many other cities across New Zealand.

The speed limit has been formally reduced to 30kmh along the length of Claudelands Rd and seven speed platforms have been installed to help keep speeds low and create a safer environment for sharing of the road.

Hamilton City Council’s City Transportation Manager, Jason Harrison says: “This is a milestone project for the city and demonstrates the Council’s commitment to enabling more people to get around using active forms of transport, like bikes.

“This is a key deliverable of our Access Hamilton Strategy and was identified as important project in our Biking Plan. We want people who bike or walk in to the central city to be able to cross the river safely.

“It’s also about giving people choices when it comes to transport, getting more people out of cars, and easing pressure on our roads. We need to be smarter and this means embracing new ideas, new tools and a new mindset.

“Once the paintwork is complete along Claudelands Rd and all the signs are up it will be clear how people are expected to use the space.

“We haven’t been able to create a dedicated cycle lane over the entire length of Claudelands Rd, but we’ve come up with a solution providing greater protection to people on bikes and encourages a sharing of the road.”

Mr Harrison says drivers need to be aware there will be points where people on bikes will need to merge with vehicles and then ‘claim the lane’ and ride in the flow of traffic. Please slow down and give way to people on bikes at these merging points and drive at a safe following distance so they don’t feel pressured to move onto the shoulder of the road.

Use of the changed road layout will be monitored.

Key points about the new Claudelands Bridge road layout

• The new cycle lanes protected by concrete separators are all one-way.
• Some sections of the road feature new green road markings called sharrows (sharing arrows). In these sections, people on bikes are encouraged to claim the lane and ride in the flow of traffic.
• At the merging points, where separated cycleways end and the sharrows begin, drivers need to give way to people on bikes and let them merge into the flow of traffic.
• Leave a comfortable gap if you are driving behind a bike rider so they don’t feel pressured to move over to the left.
• To remind drivers to stay on the lookout for bikes, especially where they merge with the traffic, we’re installed two electronic signs that flash with an image of a bike when a person on a bike is about to exit a protected cycleway.
• If you’re riding a bike, you’ll need to look, indicate, and look again as your merge from a protected cycleway over into the traffic lane.
• The new raised platforms are for slowing motorists not for pedestrians to walk across (please stick to the designated crossings at the traffic lights).

An education campaign, including videos, will be rolled out over the coming weeks to help road users to learn more about the new road layout.

In the meantime, find out more about the project here


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 