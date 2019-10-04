Youth Civic Awards 2019
Friday, 4 October 2019, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Four Marlborough young people are the recipients of the 2019
Youth Civic Awards presented by the Marlborough District
Council:
• Martinett Gouws
•
Joshua Leota
• Shannon McLean
•
Luke Paul
The Awards were set up on the initiative of the
Marlborough District Council’s Youth
Council.
Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says the awards
are a positive way for Council to support and encourage
young people who’re making a significant contribution to
our community.
“It’s inspiring to read the
endorsements from the various groups and organisations where
these young people give their time and energy, and it’s
reassuring to see teenagers of such a high calibre
continuing to emerge from our
region.”
