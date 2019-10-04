Dunedin’s Logan Park Tennis Centre Redevelopment

Dunedin’s Logan Park Tennis Centre (LPTC) is set to bounce back to its former glory.

Tennis Otago has announced plans for a two-year, $1.7 million facelift to what has been the spiritual home of southern tennis for almost a century.

Plans include construction of 16 hard courts and four synthetic grass courts for multi-sport use, replacing the current 22 useable courts, most of which are badly degraded.

The first stage, expected to commence in early 2020, includes complete redevelopment of an initial eight courts, resurfacing of two further courts and upgrades to fencing and surrounding areas.

The plans also call for a reconfiguration of the playing areas to allow for a “better spectator experience” as well as a show court and lighting.

Tennis Otago chairman John Alexander said that the redevelopment team had taken its cue from a number of other upgrades to regional tennis, including Timaru and Ashburton.

He said that now that there was a “measure of certainty” following the recent signing of a new lease agreement with land and car park owner Dunedin City Council, funding was well advanced and a final contractor would be announced soon.

He said that while current plans didn’t include replacing the existing pavilion, which dates back to 1925, it was expected the building would be upgraded over time to become a hub for a number of sports and sports administration in the Logan Park Precinct, including tennis .

“The LPTC remains an important centre for tennis and an attraction for regional tournaments - despite its deterioration over the past decade.”

Mr Alexander said tennis as a whole had started to gain positive traction on the strength of a committed local team, regional support and national initiatives such as the Love Tennis and Tennis Hot Shots programmes, which were attracting new and younger entrants to the sport.

“There is always the challenge of funding – and while we’ve made a great start – there’s some way to go to where we need to be.

“However, without urgent steps to remediate and upgrade the facility and its support infrastructure, we face a lack of opportunity for growing our sport, losing talented players to other areas and little or no opportunity to attraction national or international tournaments, with the economic benefits this brings.

“Ultimately, without a centralised tennis facility in Otago we simply do not have the capacity to cater for existing junior, senior and school competitions, tournaments, team events, social tennis and holiday programmes, let alone grow our sport.”

The upgrade would also bring the centre into line with the Tennis New Zealand national facility strategy, with the provision of a “minimum” of 16 ITF approved hard courts, floodlighting and a show court with spectator seating.

Tennis New Zealand CEO Julie Paterson said the sports governing body fully supported the development plan.

“The development of Logan Park will ensure the right courts are in the right places today, get more players onto courts, support high performance athlete development and open opportunities for hosting of world class international events.”

University of Otago vice chancellor Harlene Hayne said there were clear spill down benefits to the student community.

“It will improve the recreation space, support the healthy settings approach for the campus and lift the overall standards of facilities at Logan Park,” she said.

Former chairman of Tennis Otago Eion Edgar said the proposed new facility would fit nicely alongside the other world class sporting facilities within the existing sports hub.

“It will be a fantastic community tennis centre for what is one of the fundamental sports of our community.”

- Ends –

