Fatal crash - Kawhia Road (State Highway 31)
Friday, 4 October 2019, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A
motorcyclist has died following a crash on Kawhia Road
(State Highway 31), near Tihiroa.
The crash, between the
motorcycle and a car, happened at 5.40pm.
Initial
indications are that the driver of the car has sustained
moderate to serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is en
route to the crash scene.
Southbound traffic is being
diverted at the intersection of State Highway 39 and Te Kawa
Road.
Northbound traffic is being diverted through
Otorohanga.
