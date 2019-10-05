Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CEAC tells - “the whole story of Gisborne rail."

Saturday, 5 October 2019, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre


CEAC tells - “the whole story of Gisborne rail."
Oct 5th 2019.
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

CEAC response to the following (unconfirmed) study report.
http://gisborneherald.co.nz/localnews/4310354-135/signs-study-will-favour-rail-line

Firstly we note that Gisborne MP Anne Tolley clearly told her ‘views of caution’ about her support for rail in the Gisborne Herald article 2/9/19 entitled “ Signs study will favour rail line link”- featured in the Gisborne Herald.

While ‘Mrs Tolley’s cautious positive comments are welcome’, CEAC as a long serving involved community advocate for all communities is now obliged to tell the ‘whole complete story about the real Gisborne rail’s importance to all our East Coast communities along the route of this historic railway about this precious rail line service to the whole community of this country.

• On a warm summer day in 2002 before the Napier local body elections had begun, we among members of our Pirimai Residents Association Inc’ (PRA) were meeting our Napier ‘deputy Mayor Anne Tolley’ at a noisy residence alongside the ‘truck road to Napier port’ called ‘Napier Hastings Motorway’ then.
• As residents were becoming worried about heavy truck noise/vibrations and air pollution affecting our health, as we also lived in this community.

Anne Tolley sat on the back porch of this home discussing the noise of the trucks while having a cup of tea/coffee, while several residents asked Deputy Mayor Anne Tolley what she could do for the residents to mitigate against the health hazards from the 24/7 truck noise/vibrations and air pollution affecting our health.

Sadly after that encounter no resolution was ever given us as Anne as deputy Mayor said she had no power or control to offer any such mitigation.

Later that year CEAC had a Lawyer forward a letter to the Napier City CEO requesting urgent mitigation for residents based on their health concerns.

We were offered from NCC a simple wooden fence, but nothing of any real substance given then was ever satisfactory.

Then in 2003 residents approached a Labour MP Minister of Finance Sir Michael Cullen for assistance under the community group CEAC facilitated called Napier Heavy Traffic Community Forum, (NHTCF)2003.

Sir Michael was adamant to assist us and finally agreed to offer funds allocated to offer Transit NZ to place a “quiet smooth road surface” along parts of the truck road near residential communities.

Then we did get some real satisfaction, until around 2013 when the rail disaster occurred as Gisborne rail was closed after flood damage and the truck volumes began to rise uncontrolled to a level where residents sleep disruption & health was suffering again.

CEAC had earlier joined the Gisborne Rail Action Group (RAG) in 2010 on its formation to advocate for all communities in solidarity of those suffering from overuse of road traffic, to advocate for more environmental transport solutions.

We are now very proud that the years of action and advocating for “common sense transport solutions” has been taken on board as shown that bringing our support for health and wellbeing issues to everyone involved in restoring rail to its role as the best environmental friendly solution to our communities future is being supported and we hope Anne Tolley recalls our long suffering.

As a grandson of the farming Crispin family and disabled war veteran member who settled in Clyde bank after the first world war we are finally receiving support for the restoration of our precious railway from the BERL study just completed and the important factors included inside the way this report was carefully considered was the “Wellbeing of the community” that decided the tipping point of needing the railway restored to service again as after seven years without a railway the roads became so dangerous that they were literally falling apart unable to handle all the road freight, and the cost of roading maintenance was not sustainable.
The environmental sustainability was also being threatened.

CEAC on behalf of our community is grateful for the care given to ensure our rights to our “Community health & wellbeing” was included in the rail study.
End.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 