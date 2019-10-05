Whanganui homicide enquiry launched
Saturday, 5 October 2019, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Whanganui homicide enquiry launched"
Attribute to
Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison:
Whanganui Police
has launched a homicide enquiry following the discovery of a
body on Lee Street, Whanganui on Thursday 3 October.
The
body of a woman was found by Police officers conducting
enquiries in relation to a missing person investigation at
about 11:20am.
A scene examination is
underway.
Police expect to give an update later next week
as the investigation
progresses.
ENDS
