Have you seen Graham Wheaton?
Saturday, 5 October 2019, 4:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Have you seen Graham Wheaton? "
Police have concerns
for the welfare of 80-year-old Graham Wheaton who was last
seen at his home in New Lynn, Auckland at about 10.00am
today.
Mr Wheaton is driving a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida
Hatchback, registration number KAH36.
If you have seen Mr
Wheaton or his vehicle please contact the Waitemata Police
on 09
4889754.
End
