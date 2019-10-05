Police launch enquiry into Huntly altercation

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly, Waikato District Command Centre

Police have launched an enquiry into an incident involving gang members that happened on Main Street in Huntly at about 2.30pm today.

Police received multiple calls from members of the public who witnessed the altercation between two gangs.

“We can assure the public we have an increased police presence in Huntly and we are making enquiries into what has occurred,” says Senior Sergeant Andrew O’Reilly.

Any members of the public who have information that would assist Police should call 105.

