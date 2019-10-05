Police launch enquiry into Huntly altercation
Saturday, 5 October 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute
to Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly, Waikato District Command
Centre
Police have launched an enquiry into an incident
involving gang members that happened on Main Street in
Huntly at about 2.30pm today.
Police received multiple
calls from members of the public who witnessed the
altercation between two gangs.
“We can assure the public
we have an increased police presence in Huntly and we are
making enquiries into what has occurred,” says Senior
Sergeant Andrew O’Reilly.
Any members of the public who
have information that would assist Police should call
105.
Ends
