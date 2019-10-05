Correction: Graham Wheaton sightings
Saturday, 5 October 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Correction: Graham Wheaton sightings"
Police previously
advised the public to call on a local station number
regarding sightings of Graham Wheaton.
The public is now
asked to call Police on 111 if they see Mr Wheaton or his
gold-coloured Nissan Tiida hatchback, registration number
KAH36.
