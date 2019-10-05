Missing elderly man located in Auckland
Saturday, 5 October 2019, 6:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now
located the 80-year-old Auckland man missing from his New
Lynn home since this morning.
He is safe and
well.
Police wish to thank the public for their
assistance.
