Gore Police seek Desiree Weston
Sunday, 6 October 2019, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Gore Police seek Desiree Weston"
Gore Police are
currently seeking 30-year-old Desiree Weston, who has an
active warrant to arrest for breaching conditions.
She is
believed to be in the Gore - Mataura area.
Weston should
not be approached.
If you see her call Police on 111.
If
you have information about Weston’s whereabouts please
contact Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley of Gore Police on
105.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111.
images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/gore-police-seek-desiree-weston
