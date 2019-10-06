Gore Police seek Desiree Weston

Gore Police are currently seeking 30-year-old Desiree Weston, who has an active warrant to arrest for breaching conditions.

She is believed to be in the Gore - Mataura area.

Weston should not be approached.

If you see her call Police on 111.

If you have information about Weston’s whereabouts please contact Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley of Gore Police on 105.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

