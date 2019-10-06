Man dies following house fire, Christchurch
Sunday, 6 October 2019, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Man dies following house fire, Christchurch"
A man has
died following a house fire in Bishopdale, Christchurch,
yesterday (5 October).
Emergency services attended
following a report of the fire at a Breens Road house around
10:40pm.
The man was found inside the property in a
critical condition.
He was transported to hospital however
he sadly died of his injuries.
The man was the sole
occupant of the property.
The cause of the fire is
currently unknown and will be subject to investigation.
A
scene guard will be in place while Police and Fire and
Emergency NZ undertake their enquiries.
ENDS
