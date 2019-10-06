Man dies following house fire, Christchurch

"Man dies following house fire, Christchurch"

A man has died following a house fire in Bishopdale, Christchurch, yesterday (5 October).

Emergency services attended following a report of the fire at a Breens Road house around 10:40pm.

The man was found inside the property in a critical condition.

He was transported to hospital however he sadly died of his injuries.

The man was the sole occupant of the property.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be subject to investigation.

A scene guard will be in place while Police and Fire and Emergency NZ undertake their enquiries.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

