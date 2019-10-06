Dundas Street incident, Dunedin
Sunday, 6 October 2019, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Dundas Street incident, Dunedin"
Attributable to
Inspector Marty Gray, Otago Coastal Area Commander:
A
woman has died as a result of injuries suffered during a
party in Dunedin overnight.
Two other people have suffered
serious injuries.
Ambulance and Police were called to a
Dundas Street property just before midnight after the
occupants had called for assistance to shut down a
party.
On Police arrival, a large number of people were in
the process of leaving the property, and there were reports
of people being injured as they did so.
Dunedin CIB was
advised and further inquiries are being made.
If you were
at the party and have not spoken to Police, we would ask you
to please get in touch, to help us piece together what
happened.
Victim Support is available for those who were
present.
ENDS
