Serious crash - Rai Valley, Marlborough

"Serious crash - Rai Valley, Marlborough"

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the Rai Valley, Marlborough.

Police received a report around 11am of the crash between a car and a motorcycle on Bulford Road near SH 6.

One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries.

An investigation will be undertaken into the circumstances of the crash.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

