Serious crash - Rai Valley, Marlborough
Sunday, 6 October 2019, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash - Rai Valley, Marlborough"
Emergency
services are responding to a serious crash involving a car
and a motorcycle in the Rai Valley, Marlborough.
Police
received a report around 11am of the crash between a car and
a motorcycle on Bulford Road near SH 6.
One person is
reported to have sustained serious injuries.
An
investigation will be undertaken into the circumstances of
the crash.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)
In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.
Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>