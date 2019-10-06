Serious off-road motorcycle crash, Atiamuri
Sunday, 6 October 2019, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious off-road motorcycle crash, Atiamuri"
Police are
attending following a serious crash involving an off-road
motorcycle near the intersection of SH 1 and Ohakuri Road,
south of Lake Atiamuri.
The crash occurred around 1pm and
two people were reported to have been seriously
injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Further information will be released when
available.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)
In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.
Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>