Serious off-road motorcycle crash, Atiamuri

Police are attending following a serious crash involving an off-road motorcycle near the intersection of SH 1 and Ohakuri Road, south of Lake Atiamuri.

The crash occurred around 1pm and two people were reported to have been seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Further information will be released when available.

