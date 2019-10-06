Update: Fatal crash near Atiamuri

"Update: Fatal crash near Atiamuri"

One person has died following a crash involving two recreational off-road motorcycles on private land near Atiamuri earlier today.

A second person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were advised of the crash at around 1pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

