Update: Fatal crash near Atiamuri
Sunday, 6 October 2019, 6:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Fatal crash near Atiamuri"
One person has died
following a crash involving two recreational off-road
motorcycles on private land near Atiamuri earlier today.
A
second person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious
condition.
Police were advised of the crash at around
1pm.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
The
matter has been referred to the
Coroner.
ENDS
