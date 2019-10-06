Communist League – protest attacks on Howick candidate

Communist League candidates – protest attacks on Howick candidate, Paul Young’s campaign.

Please see below letter extending solidarity to Paul Young’s campaign and protesting the attacks on his hoardings and supporting businesses.

Dear Paul,

As candidates of the Communist League in the current Auckland Council elections, we are writing to condemn the attacks on your election publicity and on the business displaying your signs. Such attacks carry the unmistakeable threat of further physical violence. They are designed to close down political space. They must be condemned, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

The graffiti defacing your signs implies that you are the representative of the governing party in China. This lie is an attempt to inflame racism, foster a conspiracy theory, and divide working people in this city and country.

We have different political perspectives but we can and must speak as one to defend the democratic rights of all candidates to participate in the election process without intimidation. We especially call on unions and all workers to speak out against these attacks on you and your campaign.

Yours sincerely,

Annalucia Vermunt

Communist League candidate for mayor of Auckland

And

Patrick Brown

Communist League candidate for Auckland Council, Manukau Ward.

© Scoop Media

