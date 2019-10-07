Serious Crash, Corstorphine Road, Dunedin

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Corstorphine Road, Dunedin.

Police were alerted to the car vs power pole crash between Milburn Street and Sidey Street at around 8:50pm.

Two people are reported to have critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

