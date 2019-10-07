Serious Crash, Corstorphine Road, Dunedin
Monday, 7 October 2019, 8:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on
Corstorphine Road, Dunedin.
Police were alerted to the car
vs power pole crash between Milburn Street and Sidey Street
at around 8:50pm.
Two people are reported to have critical
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised
to avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations