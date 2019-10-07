Stabbing - Tristram Street, Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating an alleged stabbing where a man suffered life threatening injuries earlier this evening.

Police were called to the incident on Tristram Street, Hamilton at around 5:40pm.

The victim was transported to Waikato Hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the offender.

Further information will be provided when available.

