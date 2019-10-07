Police seek witnesses to Eltham crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a two car crash on Mountain Road in Eltham on Thursday 3 October.

Police were alerted to the crash between High Street and Anderson Road at around 9:20pm.

No on was injured in the crash.

Police would like to speak with anyone that may have witnessed or come across this crash.

We would particularly like to speak to anyone with information about a white vehicle that is believed to have left the scene.

People with information can call 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

