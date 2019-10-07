Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāi Tahu celebrates whānau standing in local body elections

Monday, 7 October 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO / MEDIA RELEASE

4 OCTOBER 2019


Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is throwing its support behind Ngāi Tahu whānau members standing in local body elections and encouraging everyone to vote by 12 October.

Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai says the iwi knows of at least 15 Ngāi Tahu candidates in various election categories across New Zealand.

“It is fantastic to see dedicated and passionate Ngāi Tahu whānau members throwing their hats in the ring in these elections and inspiring future generations to do the same. Our people have so much to offer and it is critical that we are represented to ensure our voice is heard.”

“We have listed all our whānau members who are standing on our website and we are doing what we can to help them share their campaign information through our communication channels. While we don’t endorse one candidate over another, we want to make sure that the information is available to whānau looking to cast their vote.”

Ngāi Tahu whānau running throughout the country include:

• Bayden Barber, the Hastings/Havelock North ward, Hastings

• Jay Robert Coote, Councillor – Invercargill

• Pania Coote JP, MSW, Dipswk, MANZASW, Southern District Health Board

• Iaean Cranwell, Councillor – Environment Canterbury Christchurch North East – Ōrei Ward

• James Daniels, Councillor – Coastal Ward, Christchurch

• Carmen Houlahan, Mayor and Councillor – Dunedin City Council

• Andrew Moreton, Invercargill Licensing Trust

• Darlene Morgan, Mayor – Kaikōura District

• Tina Nixon, Mayor and Councillor – Masterton District

• Hinewai Ormsby, Councillor – Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Napier

• Ben Parsons, Mayor – Thames-Coromandel District Council

• Craig Pauling, Councillor, Environment Canterbury in Christchurch West-Ōpuna

• David Shand, Capital and Coastal District Health Board

• Kelly Tahiwi and Oakley Tahiwi-MacMillan, Councillors – Horowhenua District Council

• Hinga Whiu, Kāwhia Community Board

“There are candidates running as far south as Waihōpai (Invercargill) and as far north as the Coromandel. We have whānau of all ages and backgrounds putting themselves forward, and this is something to be celebrated.

“We need greater representation at all levels of government, to ensure that Ngāi Tahu rights and interests are protected and advocated for, now more than ever with pressing issues like climate change, freshwater and regional development.”

Ms Tumahai stressed the importance of getting out and voting in the elections.

“No matter who you choose to vote for, it is just crucial that you do get out and vote. Our voice as Ngāi Tahu must be loud and proud, so be sure to make yours heard by getting your voting papers in before the deadline.”

Polling for the elections closes on Saturday, 12 October. More information on Ngāi Tahu candidates can be found here.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Lambton Traffic Disrupted:
Climate Activists Block Stout Street

Melink Updates: Diversion to bus services. Expect delays


Earlier Extinction Rebellion Releases:
Great-grandmother to lead Wellington blockade
Extinction Rebellion to disrupt Wellington

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 