Half an hour delay SH6, Nevis Bluff, next Wednesday

4 October 2019





The NZ Transport Agency is advising people to expect a delay of half an hour late Wednesday morning, 9 October, due to the final rock blasting work for some time at the Nevis Bluff on State Highway 6.

Rock stabilisation and inspection work is ongoing at the bluff, in Queenstown Lakes District, and is expected to conclude in early December. There have been three earlier blasting sessions this season involving half hour delays.

Subject to weather conditions, there will be a traffic delay of half an hour between 11am and 11:30am on Wednesday 9 October. “The good news is that this is the final blast of the month, with the no other delays expected to exceed 10 minutes at the Nevis for October,” says Mark Stewart, Maintenance Contract Manager, NZ Transport Agency Central Otago.

People travelling to Queenstown Airport, or with appointments, should aim to get through the Nevis Bluff before 11am on Wednesday, Mr Stewart says. “The Crown Range is the alternative route into Queenstown.”

The Nevis Bluff is 25 minutes from Cromwell, 35 minutes from Queenstown.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for their patience and for taking care while this important safety work is completed.

