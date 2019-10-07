Giving people a reason to vote again
On 3 October, invited by John Hong, eight Mayoral candidates came together and formed the Auckland Mayoral Candidate Alliance, with its purpose to: Give people a reason to vote again.
The vision of the Alliance will be -
(1) Make future mayors accountable;
(2) Ensure fair and reasonable opportunity for all candidates; and
(3) Guarantee democratic, transparent media coverage.
The AMCA
is the first of its kind in New Zealand since 1840. This
creative and innovative body hopes to have high impact and
significance in the voting history of our city and
country.