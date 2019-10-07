Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings reaccredited as a Safe Community

Monday, 7 October 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Hastings has been re-accredited as a Safe Community by the Safe Community Foundation of New Zealand, six years on from first being designated an International Safe Community in 2013.

While the reaccreditation does not mean that Hastings district will always be safe from injury and violence, it does mean that there is a robust coalition of key government and community stakeholders working across a range of sectors who are committed to reducing harm and improving community safety.

Over the last six years much work has gone into creating and sustaining supportive and connected communities, safe homes, safe roads, safe public spaces and reducing the effects of addiction-related harm in Hastings.

Keeping the community safe is best achieved when people come together from different sectors to have input, and that’s what’s making Safer Hastings a success.

When the council first signed the Safe Community Agreement in 2013 it had seven coalition partners – today that number has grown to 26 coalition partners.

Strategic partners include ACC, Directions Youth Health Centre, Fire & Emergency NZ, HBDHB, HBEMG, HDC, Health HB, Housing NZ, MSD, NZ Police, NZ Red Cross, Plunket, RoadSafe HB, Sport Hawke's Bay, Te Rangihaeata Oranga Trust, Te Puni Kokiri, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Volunteering HB and Wharariki Trust.

Last month the Safe Communities Foundation NZ reaccreditation review team visited Hastings and were taken on a tour of the district to see first-hand the work the agencies were doing to achieve the goals of a Safer Community.

These include anything from installing free smoke alarms in homes to setting up Neighbourhood Support groups, exercise classes for seniors to help with fall prevention, gambling recovery services, and road safety promotion.

Safer Hastings chair Eileen Lawson says the re-accreditation process was an opportunity to celebrate the work of the coalition partners in the community.

“Working towards a Safer Hastings is achieved through collaboration and shared common goals. A lot has been achieved, but there is much work to do and I am confident that with the increase in partner agencies we will be able to have an even bigger impact on creating a safer community.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Lambton Traffic Disrupted:
Climate Activists Block Stout Street

Melink Updates: Diversion to bus services. Expect delays


Earlier Extinction Rebellion Releases:
Great-grandmother to lead Wellington blockade
Extinction Rebellion to disrupt Wellington

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 