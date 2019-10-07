Taranaki joins climate rebellion

Members of community groups Extinction Rebellion Taranaki, Climate Justice Taranaki and Taranaki youth representatives are in Wellington to support the blockade of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), NZ's ministry for oil, gas and minerals.

"We are in Wellington with people from across Aotearoa with whom we share a concern about the current climate emergency. We are outside MBIE to demand an immediate halt to further oil and gas exploration permits being handed out to companies" says Tony Hansen from Extinction Rebellion Taranaki.

"We want a future where all life thrives yet MBIE is encouraging the burning of fossil fuels that are pushing us towards mass extinction."

"We need radical and systematic change with a just transition that puts the interests of communities, workers and the environment at its centre. Companies like OMV, Todd, Tamarind, Fonterra, Ravensdown and Fletchers have done enough damage" says Emily Bailey from Climate Justice Taranaki.

"We need to see that the capitalist economic system created this climate crisis because profit only comes from exploiting workers and the environment. It's time for system change."

"Last week, Taranaki youth participated in the third global climate strike. Now we are in Wellington to support the call for urgent climate action. We've had enough empty promises" says Taranaki student Ethan Griffiths.





