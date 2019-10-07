Missing person - Christchurch

Police are appealing for sightings of Christine Barton, aged 63.

Christine has a number of health issues and there are serious concerns for her welfare.

When Christine was last seen, on 3 October, she was wearing a green turtleneck sweater and leggings.

Christine has previously gone missing and has been located in the Cashmere/Barrington areas.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Christine in the last few days, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 191003/9310.



