Final prohibited firearms collection event in Fox Glacier

Final prohibited firearms and parts collection event in Fox Glacier this weekend

Police will hold the final Fox Glacier prohibited firearm buy-back and amnesty event this weekend.

Police encourage any firearm holders in the area who have yet to participate to hand in their items at this collection event.

Events in the West Coast area this weekend include the following:

• Friday 11 October at Fox Glacier Community Centre from 10am-2pm

• Saturday 12 October at Seaview Lodge in Hokitika from 11am-4pm

• Sunday 13 October at Cobden League Club Rooms from 11am-4.30pm.

If firearms holders on the West Coast can travel and prefer to hand in their firearms and/or parts at a dealer, there are 41 Police approved licensed dealers that can accept these.

A list of participating dealers and their contact details is on the Police website.

The firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There will be no compensation after this date for those handing in their firearms or parts for buy-back, and possessing a prohibited firearm will be an offence.

For more information go to the Police website or call 0800 311 311.

