7 October 2019

SH1 South Canterbury, Temuka-Orari highway: Safety upgrade for Winchester level crossing

The NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail are working to make the level crossing at Winchester on State Highway 1 safer.

Work to upgrade the safety of the crossing starts next Monday, 14 October, at 7 am and will take around a week to complete. The crossing is north of the town just before Waihi School. (See image below)

This work will include replacing the flashing lights and bells, and installing barrier arms, which will stop drivers crossing when a train is coming.

“While we are doing this work, there will be a temporary speed limit of 30km/h, and at times we may need to reduce SH1 to one lane with stop/go traffic management,” says Tresca Forrester, Transport Agency Journey Manager.

“We’ll do our best to carry out this work as quickly as possible, but we appreciate everyone’s patience as this work is completed ahead of the summer holiday season.”

“Crews will be coming back at a later date to improve signs and markings around the crossing, to give people early warning about vehicles queued at the crossing,” she says.

