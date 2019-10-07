Update: Whanganui homicide

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison:

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Feona McKay-Patea, 23, who was found deceased in a property in Lee Street, Whanganui on 3 October.

A scene examination at the Lee Street property has been completed and Police are reviewing evidence gathered from that examination.

Police are also speaking to a number of people in order to establish the circumstances leading up to Feona’s tragic death.

The investigation team is grateful to all those who have contacted Police to provide information and assistance to assist our enquiries.

We would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us, who may have information regarding Feona’s death or the last few days of her life.

If you can help, please call Whanganui Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

