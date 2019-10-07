Search for man in Auckland waterfront continues

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant John De Heer, Auckland City Police:

Police are continuing to search for a person who was reported to be in the water in the vicinity of the ferry terminal on the Auckland waterfront early this morning.

Police were initially called at around 4.35am and have been searching the area since, utilising Deodar and our Eagle helicopter.

Police believe we now know who the man is that went into the water, however we are still making enquiries to confirm this.

The Police Dive Squad has arrived in Auckland and will begin searching the water later this afternoon.

Police have today been speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage in attempt to understand the circumstances of why this man was in the water and the events leading up to this.

We are still hoping to speak with two men who were seen talking to the man before he has gone into the water and ask them to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

