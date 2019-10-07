Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Last week to make your vote count

Monday, 7 October 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

With only five days left to have a say on who sits around the Stratford District Council table, voters are reminded to get a move on or risk their vote not being counted. 

As of 4 October 2019 only 21% of enrolled voters for the Stratford district had cast their vote. 

“That’s down on where we were at the same time for 2016 elections,” said Chief Executive Sven Hanne. “If you want to have a say on future decision making for our district, you need to vote.” 

Mr Hanne says voting is the best way to see the changes you want in your community. 

“It can make a real difference and gives your support to those candidates who best reflect the values and priorities needed to make important decisions about how public resources will be allocated,” said Mr Hanne.

“Twenty one people have put their hands up to stand for Stratford District Council, a record high since the existence of the urban and rural wards in 2007. Voters are spoilt for choice when it comes to ticking their voting papers,” said Mr Hanne. 

“Don’t wait until the last minute to make your choice, or worse forget to hand your vote in,” said Mr Hanne.

Voting papers need to reach Stratford District Council’s electoral officer by 12 noon on 12 October 2019 to be counted. 

“If posting your vote in, ideally these should’ve been in the post by Saturday 5 October with Tuesday 8 October being the absolute last day to vote by post, otherwise you risk the chance it won’t arrive in time,” said Mr Hanne.

“You still have the opportunity to vote in person by dropping your voting documents into Council before 12noon this Saturday,” said Mr Hanne. 

Council's Service Centre is open weekdays 8.30am to 4.30pm or on Saturday 12 October from 8.30am to 12noon to vote via the Ballot Box. Special votes can also be made at Council’s Service Centre.

More information on voting including special votes can be found on Council’s website here: https://www.stratford.govt.nz/council/your-council/electoral-info/2019-elections

