Update - Dundas Street incident

Inspector Wil Black, Area Prevention Manager:

Police inquiries into what happened at a Dundas Street, Dunedin property on Saturday night continue.

Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of the young woman who died from her injuries.

Police have now finished their scene examination at the property, and have spoken to a number of students who were present.

We’re still keen for anyone who was there who has information that may help Police form a detailed timeline of what happened, to get in touch with us.

Police is establishing this timeline to assist the Coroner.

We continue to work closely with the University of Otago, ensuring support is provided to affected students and the wider community.

Police would encourage the student community to seek welfare assistance available to them, either through the University or other organisations.





