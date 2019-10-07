Prohibited firearms and parts collection event in Waipukurau

Police will hold a prohibited firearms and parts collection event in Waipukurau on Thursday 10 October.

The event is being held at Central Hawke's Bay College, 45 Tavistock Road, from 2pm-5pm.

Police encourage any firearm holders who have yet to participate to hand-in their items at this collection event.

For any firearm holders who prefer to hand-in their firearm/s and/or part/s at a dealer, over 40 Police-approved licensed dealers can accept these – a list of participating dealers and their contact details is on the Police website.

Please note that hand-in at dealers ends in mid-November, so be sure to book your hand-in at an approved dealer via their website as soon as possible.

The firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There will be no compensation after this date for those handing in their firearm/s or part/s for buy-back, and possessing a prohibited firearm will be an offence.

For more information go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





