Hamilton’s vote count as of 7 October 2019
Monday, 7 October 2019, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton’s vote count remains ahead of the same stage in
the previous two local government elections.
With five
days remaining until voting closes, 21,625 people have
voted, 21.05% of the 102,714 electors.
At the same stage
in 2016, 16,750 or 16.77% of the 99,867 electors had voted,
while in 2013, 19.3% of the 97,258 electors had
voted.
