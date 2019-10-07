Hamilton’s vote count as of 7 October 2019

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system.

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday's announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed.

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. "I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too."

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history.



Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience.



NZ Police - Police responding to incident at Wellington Railway Station

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn't reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they're right, we're in trouble.

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand's over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today.

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums.



