Mayoral statement regarding Dundas Street tragedy

Dunedin (Monday, 7 October 2019) – Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says he’s shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a young woman at a party in a Dundas Street flat at the weekend.

“My deepest condolences go out to the young woman’s family and others affected by this tragedy.

“It is important that the community now gives the police the space to carry out their investigations without speculation and rumour. I urge anyone who attended the party and hasn’t yet contacted police, to do so in order to assist with their investigation.

“While the DCC is not involved in the process, we’re willing to do anything we can to support the University of Otago and the Otago University Students’ Association as they focus on supporting the victim’s family and the student community through this incredibly difficult time,” Mr Cull says.

