Contractors signed for first stage of lakefront development

The contract for the first stage of the lakefront development has been signed and work will get underway at the end of October.

HEB Construction Ltd has been awarded this contract and has experience working on large-scale projects nationwide.

HEB Construction’s Area Manager, Andrew Hiscox, said HEB is currently working on some of New Zealand's largest projects including Transmission Gully, the Northern Corridor Improvement Project, the Huntly By-Pass and the Kaikoura Earthquake Recovery Project.

“These projects are big and diverse, bringing into play all of HEB Construction's capabilities. Our team is really excited to now also be involved in this iconic project in Rotorua which will transform the lakefront into an even more desirable location for locals and tourists to visit and enjoy.”

Rotorua Lakes Council’s General Manager of Strategy, Jean-Paul Gaston, explains what this first stage of work will deliver.

“This first section of work will involve the construction of a new boardwalk along the lake edge from the existing commercial jetty, to the eastern area by the existing footbridge, as well as terracing along the lake edge which will provide space by the water to sit and relax.

“The boardwalk is going to provide a place to wander, reflect, and enjoy panoramic views of the lake and Mokoia Island. Safety has been a key priority in the design of the boardwalk which has undergone a full safety audit and building consent assessment, and meets all safety requirements.

“We’ve worked hard with iwi to establish clear guidelines during construction to protect lake water quality and kōura habitat, and to protect and reflect both Te Arawa heritage and the importance of the reserve to the community today.”

A karakia will take place on Tuesday 15 October. Fencing and site setup is scheduled to start on Tuesday 29 October with some soil sampling taking place prior to this, around the 16th and 17th of October. During the soil sampling some areas will be fenced off temporarily.

While this stage of construction is underway access to the lake edge and Oruawhata Drive will be restricted but access through Memorial Drive and Lakefront Drive will remain open. Access to Memorial Drive will be restricted early next year when work on Stage 4 begins. More information about access to the lakefront will be provided once the worksite boundaries have been finalised.

Construction of the entire lakefront development will be completed in stages to ensure parts of the lakefront reserve are always accessible. Entertainment and activities will continue to feature at the lakefront to ensure the reserve is still an enjoyable place to be even throughout construction.

The next stage of the lakefront development will involve preparing the ground for the construction of the new playground and a new toilet block facility. Council is currently in the process of finalising the contract for this work.

This first stage of work is forecast to cost $16.8 million.

In partnership with Central Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, Rotorua Lakes Council is managing an investment of $40 million ($19.9m from the Provincial Growth Fund, $20.1m from Council) between now and 2021 to transform this recreational, economic and cultural resource. The lakefront design has been made possible through the support of our partners, the Gifted Reserves Committee (Pukeroa Ōruawhata Trust) and Te Arawa Lakes Trust. The design reflects the heritage and ongoing contribution of Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa to the Rotorua district. Together, our vision is to develop the lakefront into an outstanding recreational area that will benefit locals, support tourism, and encourage private investment, which will in turn create new jobs and benefit Rotorua’s community.

Learn more about this project at rotorualakescouncil.nz/lakefrontdevelopment.

© Scoop Media

