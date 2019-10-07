Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Contractors signed for first stage of lakefront development

Monday, 7 October 2019, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

The contract for the first stage of the lakefront development has been signed and work will get underway at the end of October.

HEB Construction Ltd has been awarded this contract and has experience working on large-scale projects nationwide.

HEB Construction’s Area Manager, Andrew Hiscox, said HEB is currently working on some of New Zealand's largest projects including Transmission Gully, the Northern Corridor Improvement Project, the Huntly By-Pass and the Kaikoura Earthquake Recovery Project.

“These projects are big and diverse, bringing into play all of HEB Construction's capabilities. Our team is really excited to now also be involved in this iconic project in Rotorua which will transform the lakefront into an even more desirable location for locals and tourists to visit and enjoy.”

Rotorua Lakes Council’s General Manager of Strategy, Jean-Paul Gaston, explains what this first stage of work will deliver.

“This first section of work will involve the construction of a new boardwalk along the lake edge from the existing commercial jetty, to the eastern area by the existing footbridge, as well as terracing along the lake edge which will provide space by the water to sit and relax.

“The boardwalk is going to provide a place to wander, reflect, and enjoy panoramic views of the lake and Mokoia Island. Safety has been a key priority in the design of the boardwalk which has undergone a full safety audit and building consent assessment, and meets all safety requirements.

“We’ve worked hard with iwi to establish clear guidelines during construction to protect lake water quality and kōura habitat, and to protect and reflect both Te Arawa heritage and the importance of the reserve to the community today.”

A karakia will take place on Tuesday 15 October. Fencing and site setup is scheduled to start on Tuesday 29 October with some soil sampling taking place prior to this, around the 16th and 17th of October. During the soil sampling some areas will be fenced off temporarily.

While this stage of construction is underway access to the lake edge and Oruawhata Drive will be restricted but access through Memorial Drive and Lakefront Drive will remain open. Access to Memorial Drive will be restricted early next year when work on Stage 4 begins. More information about access to the lakefront will be provided once the worksite boundaries have been finalised.

Construction of the entire lakefront development will be completed in stages to ensure parts of the lakefront reserve are always accessible. Entertainment and activities will continue to feature at the lakefront to ensure the reserve is still an enjoyable place to be even throughout construction.

The next stage of the lakefront development will involve preparing the ground for the construction of the new playground and a new toilet block facility. Council is currently in the process of finalising the contract for this work.

This first stage of work is forecast to cost $16.8 million.

In partnership with Central Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, Rotorua Lakes Council is managing an investment of $40 million ($19.9m from the Provincial Growth Fund, $20.1m from Council) between now and 2021 to transform this recreational, economic and cultural resource. The lakefront design has been made possible through the support of our partners, the Gifted Reserves Committee (Pukeroa Ōruawhata Trust) and Te Arawa Lakes Trust. The design reflects the heritage and ongoing contribution of Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa to the Rotorua district. Together, our vision is to develop the lakefront into an outstanding recreational area that will benefit locals, support tourism, and encourage private investment, which will in turn create new jobs and benefit Rotorua’s community.

Learn more about this project at rotorualakescouncil.nz/lakefrontdevelopment.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Wellington.Scoop: Climate Change Activists Block Access To MBIE In Stout Street

Extinction Rebellion has been blocking the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Stout Street in Wellington since this morning. MBIE is New Zealand’s ministry for oil, gas and minerals. The blockade is the first of 60 disruptive events planned by Extinction Rebellion in cities around the world.

Six people were attached with metal pipes to a pink car at the Lambton Quay end of Stout Street. The car’s wheels have been removed to make it immovable. More>>

 

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 