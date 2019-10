Blockages after crash on SH2, Lower Hutt

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 2 at Harbour View Road, across from Melling Bridge.

The two-car crash was reported about 8:35pm.

Three people have received moderate injuries.

The road is closed and northbound traffic is being diverted over Dowse Bridge.

Southbound traffic is being diverted over Melling Bridge.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

