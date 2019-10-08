Name release - Atiamuri crash

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a motorcycle crash at Atiamuri on Sunday 6 October.

He was 49-year-old Nigel John Avery of Auckland.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are seeking information from anyone driving on SH1 near Atiamuri between 12.30pm and 1pm on Sunday 6 October.

Anyone with dash cam footage that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Constable Damian Collard of Taupo Police on 105.

