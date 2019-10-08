Technology driving Predator Free Hawke’s Bay success

8 October 2019

Predator Free Hawke’s Bay has caught over 8,000 predators since 2011 thanks to trapping technology, enhancing the region’s native biodiversity and inspiring national conservation efforts.

“The new technological developments we’re seeing are helping us become more efficient at predator control. We’re using more effective wirelessly monitored traps, long lasting lures, trap design and networks that are really game changing. If you’re keen to see how we’re doing, you can keep an eye on our trap counts which are continuously updated on our new website,” says Wendy Rakete-Stones, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Project Lead Biodiversity.

Wendy says the work has only been possible with the community support.

“I’ve been blown away by the level of involvement from the community, and am really encouraged by how dedicated people are to work together. Only by working side by side can we become predator free.”

Campbell Leckie, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Manager Catchment Services says Predator Free Hawke’s Bay has achieved so much and continues to be a national leader.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together with our communities. From launching our predator free restoration project Whakatipu Māhia, to seeing native bird populations flourishing, teaching our teachers about using nature as a classroom, to doing research and enabling hapū and community to reconnect with nature. It’s great that we can now celebrate and promote these successes on our new website,” says Campbell.

Campbell says the biggest success of the last year has been getting Whakatipu Māhia, Predator Free Māhia, off the ground.

“It’s the largest possum eradication programme in New Zealand and aims to work alongside conservation groups, iwi, hapū, and the local farming community to remove possums from 14,500 hectares of land on Māhia Peninsula within four years,” Campbell says. “We’ve built on the work we’ve done over the last decade to enhance biodiversity in our restoration projects, Poutiri Ao ō Tāne and Cape to City.”

Predator Free 2050 Limited CEO Ed Chignell said Hawke’s Bay was providing leadership for the national effort.

“Predator Free Hawke’s Bay is pioneering new methods and providing learnings that will be useful around New Zealand, and importantly integrating these actions with an innovative new Regional Pest Management Plan,” says Ed.

Background:

Predator Free Hawke’s Bay began in July 2018 and is a $4.86 million four year project, backed by Predator Free 2050 Limited. It builds on the success of Landscape-scale ecological restoration projects Cape to City and Poutiri Ao ō Tāne, and in the future hopes to rid all of Hawke’s Bay of predators, including possums, stoats and rats.

Predator Free Hawke’s Bay bring together the contributions of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Predator Free 2050 Limited, Department of Conservation, Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, Aotearoa Foundation, iwi, landowners and the community. These large-scale projects will integrate biodiversity restoration into business-as-usual primary production landscapes in ways that deliver economic, social and environmental outcomes.

