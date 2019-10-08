Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police acknowledge IPCA findings

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge IPCA findings relating to pursuit of stolen vehicle

Police acknowledge the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into a pursuit following a violent aggravated robbery.

On the morning of September 21 2017, five male youths approached a van and forced the female driver out of her vehicle, threatened and physically assaulted her, before stealing and fleeing in her vehicle.

This was a violent and random attack on an innocent member of the public.

The following day Police were alerted to the stolen vehicle driving in Clevedon and with the assistance of Eagle monitored the vehicle overhead.

Police staff deployed road spikes successfully but despite this the vehicle continued to drive and went onto the wrong side of the Southern Motorway driving into heavy oncoming traffic for around nine kilometres.


Police staff continued to follow the offending vehicle which eventually came to a stop outside a residential address.

Two of the occupants of the car were arrested at the scene and two were chased on foot.

While trying to apprehend one of the fleeing offenders a dog handler has released his dog and one of the offenders was bitten.


The offenders involved in the pursuit and aggravated robbery were aged between 13 and 15 at the time of the incidents and faced a range of serious charges including aggravated robbery, and endangering transport.

They were dealt with through the Youth Court.


The IPCA found there was a number of issues with the pursuit, including that it was not commenced in accordance with policy.

Tamaki Makaurau Deployment Manager Acting Superintendent Dave Glossop says Police acknowledge there were elements of this pursuit which could have been managed better and that included better communication from the Incident Controller.

“This was a fast-moving and complex incident and our officers had to make spilt-second decisions in a situation involving very dangerous offenders.

The intent of our staff was to locate and apprehend these offenders who were involved in a violent aggravated robbery and ensure there was no further harm to our community.


"Ultimately in pursuits it is the offenders who choose not to stop for Police and in doing so put themselves, police staff and members of the community at risk. In this case, the offenders were driving on the wrong side of the motorway.

It is through sheer-luck that innocent members of our community were not seriously injured,” says acting Supt. Glossop.


“We have noted the IPCA’s comments and have taken this feedback on board for the future.

In any situation like this there are always learnings for Police and we continuously look for opportunities to better manage critical incidents.”


The IPCA also found that one of the officers involved was justified in deploying his dog to assist in the arrest of one of the youths, to ensure he did not escape.

Police do not agree with the IPCA’s findings that the time the dog handler allowed the dog to bite was excessive, and was unreasonable use of force.

The dog handler believed the offender was carrying a weapon and he feared for his and his dog’s safety.


We have communicated the lessons learnt from this incident to the staff involved.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 